IND vs AUS T20I match: Online ticket sale to begin from Nov 15

The tickets would be sold in the denominations of Rs.600, Rs.1500, Rs.2000, Rs.3000, Rs.3500 and Rs.6000

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Visakhapatnam: The sale of tickets for the November 23 India-Australia T 20 international match to be held at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International cricket stadium will be held online through PayTm on November 15 and 16 and offline on Nov. 17 and 18.

Informing this here on Monday, Andhra Cricket Association secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that the tickets would be sold online through PayTm (insider.in) link while the tickets would be sold offline on Nov. 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA stadium `B’ ground at P.M. Palem, and also a Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium in Old City and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Gajuwaka at specially set up counters.

Those who purchased the tickets online should redeem them at the Municipal Stadium and Gajuwaka stadium counters from Nov. 19 to 22 and till Nov. 23 at the PM Palem stadium.

Also Read Jay Shah is running Sri Lanka Cricket, says Arjuna Ranatunga

The tickets would be sold in the denominations of Rs.600, Rs.1500, Rs.2000, Rs.3000, Rs.3500 and Rs.6000.

Gopinath Reddy also said that big screens (Fan Parks) would be set up for watching the India-New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final cricket match from 1.30 p.m. to 11 p.m. opposite Kalimata Temple at R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam, at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on MG Road in Vijayawada and at the Arts College Grounds in YSR Kadapa city.

The entry is free of cost and each venue would be able to accommodate nearly 10,000 fans,he said. Food counters would also be set up at these venues, he added.