Adani Gangavaram port denies steel workers’ charges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Visakhapatnam: The Adani Gangavaram Port has denied charges by Visakhapatnam steel plant employees that the port was not delivering coal and limestone to Vizag Steel Plant, which is being imported by them.

In a statement here on Thursday, the Gangavaram Port management said that it was committed to doing business in a responsible manner and to building trust with all stakeholders. As a responsible corporate entity, it had been providing cargo handling services to RINL despite delayed payments and our outstanding dues piling up over the past 6 months to a huge amount, it clarified.

“Since Gangavaram port considers RINL as a key customer, we have continued our services despite them going in the direction of becoming unsustainable. As RINL is a respected PSU, we request its leaders to honour their promises to clear the dues and ensure that cargo handling remains sustainable with regard to the port operations,” it stated.

On the allegations made by the unions, the port management said that they were untrue and claimed that the Adani Group had no interest in the privatization process of RINL.