Vizag steel workers demand wage revision

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:46 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Visakhapatnam: Workers of Visakhapatnam steel plant on Tuesday stormed the administrative building at the plant premises demanding wage revision which was pending since the past six years.

They squatted on all roads leading to the building to block vehicular traffic and urged the management to implement wage revision onlines of the Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL).

With a large number of employees gathering at the premises, police reached the scene and tried to clear them. There were heated exchanges between the police and the workers, with the latter continuing their protest.