AP: Vizag steel workers storm Gangavaram port

Over 2,000 workers rushed to Gangavaram port gate even while the police tried to stop them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Visakhapatnam: There was tension at the Gangavaram port on Monday evening when Visakhapatnam steel plant workers tried to enter the port premises forcibly alleging that the port management was deliberately not releasing the coal required for the steel plant.

Over 2,000 workers rushed to the port gate even while the police tried to stop them. When the situation looked going out of control, police along with the port Fire and other security personnel set up iron grills at the gate to prevent the protesters’ entry.

The steel workers then squatted in front of the port gate and continued their protest.

