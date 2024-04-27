YSRCP releases poll manifesto, promises to make Vizag executive capital

Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to gradually hike welfare pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per month and govern the state from Visakhapatnam.

Vijayawada: With weeks to go for the elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) poll manifesto at the Tadepalli camp office in Vijayawada.

Making slight changes to the assurances made in the 2019 manifesto under Navaratnalu, the YSRCP chief released the manifesto as Navaratnalu Plus. Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised to gradually hike welfare pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per month and govern the state from Visakhapatnam.

“Immediately after YSRCP forms the government in 2024, Visakhapatnam will be made the executive capital as the seat of the government. It will be developed as the growth engine for the state,” the Andhra CM said, adding that Amaravati will be developed as the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

While addressing the press conference, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister noted that welfare pensions, which are currently at Rs 3,000 per month, will be raised to Rs 3,250 from January 2028 and subsequently to Rs 3,500 from January 2029. Reddy has assured to increase annual financial assistance to the farmers under Rythu Bharosa to Rs 16,000 from the existing Rs 13,500.

The YSRCP will raise the financial outlay for Amma Vodi from Rs 15,000 per annum to Rs 17,000 Reddy said, adding that under this scheme, financial aid is provided to mothers who send their children to school. Amma Vodi is a financial aid scheme for mothers who send their children to school. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to continue the financial assistance extended under YSR Cheyutha to women aged between 45 and 60 for another five years. The state government had granted Rs. 18750 under YSR Cheyutha, bringing the total benefit in four years to Rs. 75,000. YSRCP supremo had also promised to continue financial assistance of Rs. 600,000 under YSR Kapu Nestham for another four years to take the total benefit to Rs. 1.2 lakh. Kapu women would get a Rs. 15000 annual grant for four years under Kapu Nestham. During the 2019 elections, YSRCP registered a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh, winning 151 of the 175 seats in the Assembly, dethroning the TDP government.

In general elections, the YSRCP won 22 of the 25 seats with a vote share of 49.89 per cent, while the TDP could only manage three constituencies and got 40.19 per cent votes. The two national parties–the BJP and Congress–failed to open their account in the state.

However, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, YSRCP is contesting alone in all 25 parliamentary constituencies and the 175 seats of the state Assembly. It is up against the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former CM N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP).