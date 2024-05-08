Add a fruity twist to your summer afternoons with these refreshing coolers

With hot afternoons and sweltering temperatures, it's an ideal time to make some chilled drinks at home that offer a respite from the heat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 07:13 PM

Mangomastani

As the mercury soars, all one is craving nowadays is a refreshingly cool drink to quench their thirst. With hot afternoons and sweltering temperatures, it’s an ideal time to make some chilled drinks at home that offer a respite from the heat.

From fruity blends to cherished mango classics, summer coolers provide a refreshing escape from the heat while tempting your taste buds with their delightful array of flavours. From ‘Aam Ka Panna’ to ‘Chana Sattu Sharbat’, here are some recipes to help you stay cool and hydrated this summer from ‘The Tastes of India’ podcast on Audible.

Mango Mastani

Ingredients

2 cups of ripe mangoes peeled.

(Tip: Pick mangoes which have a good amount of pulp and not those which are fibrous)

1 cup of full-fat milk

4 scoops of vanilla or mango ice cream

1-2 tsp of almonds chopped

1-2 tsp of pistachios chopped

1-2 tsp pf tutti frutti (optional)

2 glazed cherries (optional)

4-6 tsp of mangoes chopped

Method

First, add the mango cubes and milk in a blender and blend well. If you wish, you can also add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to it before you blend.

Then, in a pitcher or a glass add 1 tablespoon of chopped mango first, then some mango shake in it, then add a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Again, add 1 tablespoon of chopped mango, some more mango shake in it and top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Then, you can top the scoops of vanilla ice cream with pistachios and almonds and garnish it with tutti-frutti, mango cubes and glazed cherries, and serve it immediately!

Aam ka Panna

Ingredients

2 pieces of raw mango

1 tsp of roasted cumin powder

1 tsp of black salt

4 tsps of salt

4 cups of water

Method

First, rinse and then wipe dry the mangoes. On a gas stove top, keep a roti or papad rack and place the mangoes on top of it. Turn them at regular intervals to ensure that they are uniformly roasted and cooked.

The peels should get charred. Don’t worry if it looks black in colour.

Slide a knife along one side to check if it’s done. If the knife goes in freely and comes out easily too, then the mango is roasted well.

Now, set aside the roasted mangoes to cool at room temperature. If you want it to cool faster, then you can soak them in water for a couple of minutes before peeling.

Remove the burnt peels after the mangoes are cold and move the cooked mango pulp directly into a bowl. With a sharp-edged spoon or knife, you can scrape the peels as well because a lot of chunks stick to the peel.

Once done, add black salt, salt, and roasted cumin powder to it and mix well. You can use a spoon or whisk to do that.

Next, add about 4 cups of water and mix everything well. The amount of water will entirely depend upon the kind of consistency you want. If you want it to be a little more free-flowing, you can add more water, or if you want it to be a little thick, you can reduce the amount of water.

Then add a little sugar to it. You can use powdered sugar or powdered jaggery as well. And then mix it once again and ‘Aam Ka Panna’ is ready to be served.

Bel ka Sharbat (Wood Apple Squash)

Ingredients

1 Wood apple

4 tsps of sugar or jaggery

Chilled water and ice cubes

Method

Wash the wood apple and break it into half and then take out its pulp with the help of a sharp spoon.

In a vessel, add the pulp and double the amount of water and soak for at least an hour.

Next, smash it well with your hands until the pulp gets properly dissolved in water. You can separate the seeds and the threads from the pulp in this process.

Then filter the mixture with a juice filter, and then add sugar or jaggery to the juice and mix it properly. Add some cold water or ice cubes in it, if you prefer to drink your Bel ka Sharbat cold.

Chana Sattu Sharbat

Ingredients

3-4 tbsps of sattu

½ tbsp of finely chopped onion

Finely chopped green chilli

1 tsp of coriander leaves finely chopped

Black pepper powder

Roasted cumin powder

Black salt as per taste

Chaat masala as per taste

½ tbsp of finely chopped cucumber

Lemon juice

200 ml water

Salt

Method

In a glass, add the sattu, lemon juice, water and salt, and mix well so there are no lumps.

Now, one by one add the masalas and spices to the same glass.

Mix well for a few minutes until they dissolve.

Your ‘Masala Chana Sattu Sharbat’ is ready to be served.