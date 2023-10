Vanilla Ice Cream Made From Plastic Waste

London designer Eleanora Ortolani has turned that dream into reality with 'Guilty Flavours,' a vanilla ice cream produced from plastic waste.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:33 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: London designer Eleanora Ortolani has turned that dream into reality with ‘Guilty Flavours,’ a vanilla ice cream produced from plastic waste.

Watch: