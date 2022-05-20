Address farmers’ issues in the State: Congress

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:37 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: The State unit of Congress on Friday found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s national tour and demanded that he address the alleged issues faced by farmers in the State.

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Friday accused the Chief Minister of going on a national tour only to derive political mileage at the national level. “During the protest in New Delhi, the Chief Minister had assured to procure the entire paddy produced by farmers in the State in a week. It is now more than 40 days and most of the produce is yet to be procured,” he said, addressing media persons.

Apart from the sluggish pace of paddy procurement by the State government, farmers were facing ‘severe problems’ due to unseasonal rains and paddy was getting damaged, he said.

“Instead of touring India for personal political ambitions, the Chief Minister should focus on addressing the farmers’ issues in the State,” Sravan said, adding that Congress would expose the failures of the State government through its Statewide Rachabanda programme.

