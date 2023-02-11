Adilabad gets facelift through Pattana Pragathi

The main road from Mavala mandal centre to Adilabad town has been converted into a double-lane stretch to ease traffic congestion.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 04:10 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Adilabad: The district centre, once known for narrow roads and traffic congestion, is now welcoming its visitors with broad stretches and beautiful junctions. The credit goes to the Pattana Pragathi initiative of the State government.

“Various developmental works worth Rs.80 crore have been taken up in Adilabad town under Pattana Pragathi. Basic amenities and infrastructure is being improved, besides widening roads and beautifying junctions with the help of the initiative aimed at transforming urban local bodies. Steps are being taken to expedite the works,” Adilabad municipal chairperson Jogu Premender told ‘Telangana Today.’

An arch was built at the entry of Mavala mandal centre in order to welcome visitors to the town. Similarly, the Collectorate, Jagjeevan Ram, Telangana, Ambedkar, Vinayak and Netaji junctions too got facelifts. Central lighting systems, installed 20 years ago, were replaced with new ones.

Significantly, 15 open air gyms were inaugurated in the recent past. Six children’s parks were developed in different parts of the town. Three more facilities are being created. An indoor stadium is being built at a cost of Rs.2 crore. Works of a mini tank bund at Khanapur irrigation tank is being executed spending Rs.15 crore, Premender said.

A proposal was prepared to set up a sewage treatment plant in the tank. A Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP), costing Rs 2.56 crore, was established at Bangariguda Colony in Adilabad in 2021. It is the eighth facility to have been established in Telangana. A dumping yard was created and a bio-mining unit was established to recycle waste generated from the town.

Meanwhile, a 250-bedded super specialty hospital was set up on the premises of the medical institute using modern healthcare equipment, spending Rs.150 crore. Out-patient services of five important specialties such as cardiology, urology, neurosurgery and pediatric surgery were being extended from December 1.

IT enters Adilabad

At the same time, an IT tower was granted to Adilabad town at an estimated cost of Rs.40 crore recently. Three acres of land in Battisavargaon village was allocated for the tower. About 1,000 youngsters would get jobs with the advent of the facility. NTT Data Business Solutions (NDBS)-India had set up a IT business service centre in Adilabad in January 2022. It recruited 150 employees.