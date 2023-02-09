Kanti Velugu: Over 2.5 lakh eye screenings done in Adilabad

Over 2.5 lakh persons have benefited so far in the ongoing second edition of the Kanti Velugu programme in erstwhile Adilabad

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:42 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Elderly women with spectacles express happiness at a flex poster of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal

Adilabad: Over 2.5 lakh persons have benefited so far in the ongoing second edition of the Kanti Velugu programme in erstwhile Adilabad district.

The programme, aimed at preventing avoidable blindness among the people of Telangana, was launched in the district on January 19.

According to officials, 2,57,333 lakh eye screenings were carried out in the erstwhile Adilabad district so far. A total of 48,412 reading glasses were distributed, while 42,284 persons would get prescribed spectacles.

As many 69,883 screenings were conducted in Adilabad district, while Mancherial district accounted for 85,074 screenings till February 8. As many as 10,657 and 21,419 reading glasses were doled out in Adilabad and Mancherial districts, respectively.

A total of 10,677 persons would be given spectacles prescribed by ophthalmologists in Adilabad, while 15,620 people would get the glasses in Mancherial.

Meanwhile, 59,967 eye screenings were held in Nirmal district and 42,409 tests were organized in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. As many as 9,921 reading glasses were handed over to the needy in Nirmal, while 6,415 persons got the spectacles in Asifabad.

A total of 10,014 persons were prescribed to be given special glasses in Nirmal and 5,973 beneficiaries would receive the glasses in Asifabad.

Bhulaxmi Vemula, a 65-year-old woman from Nirmal district, said she was now able to see better with the spectacles provided at the camp. Beneficiaries expressed happiness over getting eye glasses, medicines and tips from doctors for free. They said they were satisfied with arrangements at the camps.

A total of 131 teams were formed in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Around 1.2 lakh spectacles were dispatched to primary and community health centres. As many as 19.28 lakh eye screenings would be done in erstwhile Adilabad district in the second edition.