Adilabad girl excels in ICET-2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 08:50 PM

Betha Niveditha

Adilabad: Betha Niveditha belonging to the town shined in Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)-2024 of which results were declared on Friday.

The daughter of government teacher Lalitha and scribe Ramesh from Kailashnagar, she secured 366th rank in the state and second rank in the district by scoring 110 marks out of the total 200 marks in her maiden attempt. She said that she would like to achieve a top rank in the national level Common Aptitude Test (CAT) slated to be held in November.

She was congratulated by her friends and well-wishers for excelling in the entrance test. She is currently working with Infosys Limited, Hyderabad.