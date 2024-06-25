Opinion: Embrace imperfection

Recognise signs of counterproductive perfectionism and prioritise progress over perfection

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 11:56 PM

By VIIVECK VERMA

The word ‘perfection’ comes from the Latin word, ‘perficere’, which means, ‘to complete’. Indeed, perfection is the attainment of a complete and optimum state of success and perfectionism, an approach that pivots around this glorious completeness. Yet, this quest for completeness oftentimes leaves people feeling incomplete.

Since perfectionism entails the relentless pursuit of flawlessness and setting unrealistically high standards, it can lead to negative outcomes in cases where this pursuit goes too far. In other words, this drive towards optimal productivity can actually be counterproductive. Let us explore some aspects of this brand of counterproductive perfectionism and attempt to devise ways out of it.

Perfectionistic Tendencies

The pursuit of perfectionism is influenced by a complex interplay of societal, cultural, familial and individual factors. While striving for excellence can be a positive trait, it is essential to recognise when perfectionism becomes detrimental to one’s well-being. It is only through understanding the underlying factors that contribute to perfectionistic tendencies, individuals can work towards cultivating a healthier mindset and finding balance in their pursuit of success and happiness.

For example, the rise of social media platforms has created a culture of comparison where individuals constantly compare their lives, achievements and appearances to others. This constant exposure to curated and often idealised versions of people’s lives can fuel feelings of inadequacy and the need to project a perfect image online. Similarly, it often places high expectations on individuals to succeed academically, professionally and personally. These expectations can come from family, peers, educators and the media, leading individuals to believe that anything less than perfection is unacceptable.

Unhealthy Manifestations

Once we understand how pervasive perfectionism can be catalysed, we must also take a good look at why it is essential to escape its unhealthy manifestations. One of the primary reasons why we must escape counterproductive perfectionism is its detrimental impact on mental health. Constantly striving for perfection can lead to increased stress, anxiety and depression. When individuals feel like they must meet impossibly high standards in every aspect of their lives, they become vulnerable to burnout and mental health issues.

Take, for example, a student who believes they must achieve straight A’s in all his/her/their classes to be successful. While aiming for good grades is admirable, placing excessive pressure on oneself to achieve perfection can lead to feelings of inadequacy and anxiety. This student may sacrifice their well-being by pulling all-nighters, neglecting self-care and experiencing chronic stress. In the long run, this can have serious consequences on his/her/their mental and physical health.

Employees who exhibit perfectionist tendencies may spend an excessive amount of time perfecting minor details which can hinder overall productivity

This brand of counterproductive perfectionism not only affects individuals but also has broader societal implications. In the workplace, employees who exhibit perfectionist tendencies may struggle with delegation, collaboration and decision-making. They may spend an excessive amount of time perfecting minor details of a project, causing delays and inefficiencies. This can hinder team dynamics and overall productivity. For instance, imagine a manager who micromanages every aspect of a project because s/he/they believes/believe that only s/he can achieve the desired level of perfection. This behaviour demotivates employees, stifles creativity and creates a tense work environment. Instead of focusing on innovation and progress, the team becomes preoccupied with meeting unattainable standards set by their perfectionist leader.

Furthermore, unhealthy perfectionism can hinder personal growth and development. When individuals are afraid of making mistakes or falling short of perfection, they may avoid taking risks or trying new things. This fear of failure limits their potential and prevents them from learning valuable lessons from setbacks. Imagine the situation of an aspiring artist who refuses to share their work with others until it meets their unrealistic standards of perfection. As a result, they miss out on opportunities for feedback, collaboration and improvement. By clinging to their idealised vision of perfection, they stunt their growth as an artist and hinder their chances of success.

Harmful perfectionism can, moreover, strain relationships and lead to feelings of isolation. When individuals expect perfection from themselves and others, they set themselves up for disappointment and frustration. This can create unrealistic expectations within personal and professional relationships, making it challenging to maintain genuine connections. For instance, imagine a friend who expects her/his/their other friends to fulfil their every need and desire without fail. Any deviation from their idealised image of the perfect friends leads to conflict and dissatisfaction. Over time, this erodes trust and intimacy in the relationship, ultimately causing it to deteriorate.

Realistic Goals

In addition to its interpersonal impact, counterproductive perfectionism can also hinder innovation and progress on a broader scale. When entire industries or societies become fixated on maintaining the status quo or achieving perfection, they risk stagnation and missed opportunities for growth. Consider the field of technology, where innovation thrives on experimentation, iteration and occasional failure. Companies that prioritise perfection over progress may hesitate to release products or updates until they meet unattainable standards of flawlessness. This reluctance to take risks can result in missed opportunities to disrupt industries, solve pressing challenges and improve people’s lives.

Coping with unproductive perfectionism involves adopting strategies to manage the tendency to strive for flawless outcomes at the expense of productivity and mental well-being. One way to begin is to set realistic goals in both theory and practice. Break tasks into smaller, manageable steps and set achievable goals and focus on progress rather than perfection. The other efficacious approach is to practice self-compassion, treat yourself with kindness and understanding. Accept that mistakes are part of the learning process and view them as opportunities for growth. Very importantly, ask for support when necessary. Talk to your close friends, dear ones or a therapist about your struggles with perfectionism. Sharing your experiences in a safe space and getting feedback can make you safely tune your ways of life in a manner that does justice to your well-being.

In conclusion, counterproductive perfectionism is a widely prevalent and extensively damaging mindset that can have far-reaching consequences on individuals, organisations and society as a whole. While it may seem like a noble pursuit, masquerading as the zest to do good things, an indiscriminate quest for perfection often leads to stress, anxiety, stagnation and strained relationships.

It is essential to recognise the signs of counterproductive perfectionism and take steps to escape its grip by embracing imperfection, fostering resilience and prioritising progress over perfection. By doing so, we can cultivate healthier attitudes towards achievement, creativity and personal fulfilment, which is a tremendous achievement in today’s times.

(The author is Founder & CEO, Upsurge Global, Advisor & Adjunct Professor, EThames College, and Strategic Advisor and Venture Partner, SilverNeedle Ventures)