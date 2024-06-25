| Two Killed One Injured As Dcm Vehicle Rams Into Parked Tanker On Orr

Two killed, one injured as DCM vehicle rams into parked tanker on ORR

Two labourers sitting in the cabin died on the spot while the driver Sairam sustained serious injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 11:58 PM

Sangareddy: Negligent parking on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) once again claimed the lives of two persons and left another seriously injured in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Patancheru Police, a DCM vehicle, which was on its way to Patancheru from Medchal, rammed a cement tanker that was parked on the side of the ORR.

Two labourers sitting in the cabin died on the spot while the driver Sairam sustained serious injuries. The deceased were migrant workers from Bihar, who were yet to be identified.

The injured person was rushed to the area hospital Patancheru for treatment while the bodies were shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered.