Hyderabad: Yet another murder, gang slits throat of youngster in Begumpet

Four assailants attacked the murder victim after an argument over a woman in Patigadda locality

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 26 June 2024, 01:58 AM

Hyderabad: A 22 year-old-man was murdered by a group of persons at Pattigadda in Begumpet late on Tuesday night, police said.

The victim identified as Mohd Osman (22) worked as a welder and was resident of Pattigadda in Begumpet police station limits. He was near his house when four persons identified as Aejaz, Feroz, Sahil and Rehan came to him and entered into an argument about a woman, with him.

Soon after, they attacked him and one of them slit Osman’s throat leading to his instant death, police said. Soon after brutal killing, the assailants fled.

On information the Begumpet police reached the spot. Senior officials including DCP (North) Rashmi Perumal, ACPs Gopalkrishna (Begumpet) and Ramesh (Trimulgherry) and others visited the spot.

Authorities said special teams are formed to nab the assailants. Police parolling in the area was increased after the murder.