Adilabad: Man arrested for hurting sentiments of a section

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Adilabad: A man was arrested and sent to a 14-day judicial remand for allegedly hurting sentiments of a section and promoting enmity between two groups, here on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar said that the accused person Dongre Pentu from Bhuktapur of the town was taken and produced before a court. A case was already booked against Pentu at Adilabad one town police station for his role in hurting sentiments of a section. He posted a video on his WhatsApp status, disturbing peace and harmony of the town on Saturday night.

Uday Kumar warned that stern action would be taken against those who provoke religious sentiments and promote hatred. He requested the public not to trust rumours and to restrain from violent activities.

He urged them to approach the cops for clarifying their doubts and any help.

