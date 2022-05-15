Adilabad reels under scorching heatwave, records 45 degree Celsius

Adilabad: Adilabad district and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts reeled under scorching heatwave conditions, affecting normal life on Sunday.

Jainath mandal recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius, while Cheprala and Bhoraj villages of this mandal saw 44.9 degrees of maximum temperature. Adilabad Urban mandal had 44.3 degrees Celsius. Gadiguda, Bheemur, Gadiguda, Talamadugu, Bela, Ichoda, Boath, Neradigonda, Indervelli and Sirikonda mandals experienced over 43 degrees C.

Meanwhile, Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district registered the highest maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius. Wankidi, Asifabad, Rebbena, Sirpur (T), Koutala, Kaghaznagar, Penchikalpet, Chintalamanepalli and Tiryani mandals witnessed temperature somewhere between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures of the two districts are predicted to be in the range of 41 degrees C to 45 degrees C in the coming three days.

Due to torrid heatwave conditions, people did not venture outdoors for various needs. They consumed liquids and fruits to cope with the heat. Elderly persons are struggling to handle the significant rise in mercury levels. Workers of NREGA scheme are undergoing tough times, too. Roads wore a deserted look in the noon.

Elderly woman dies of sunstroke

Durgam Durgakka (62) died of alleged sunstroke when she returned home after doing some work outside at Bayyaram village in Vemanapalli mandal in Mancherial on Sunday. She collapsed and breathed her last due to the sunstroke, her family members said.

