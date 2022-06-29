Adilabad scribe’s daughter shines in Inter exams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Srinidhi

Adilabad: Bake Srinidhi, the daughter of Namasthe Telangana’s scribe Raghunath Rao achieved state first rank in the results of Intermediate I year which were declared on Tuesday.

Srinidhi secured 437 marks out of the total 440 marks in her BiPC stream and stood in the top position. She is a student of Alphores Junior College in Karimnagar district headquarters. She was congratulated by V Narender Reddy, chairman of Alphores Educational Society and lecturers of the institution. She was felicitated by the management of the college.

Meanwhile, Putti Dhanushka shined in the results of Intermediate I year, MPC stream, by scoring 468 marks out of the total 470 marks and emerged as state first ranker. He hails from Pipri village in Lokeshwaram mandal in Nirmal district. She is the daughter of farmer Somanna and Bhagya. She said that she would become an IAS officer in future.