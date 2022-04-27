Adilabad sizzles at 45.7 degrees

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:14 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Adilabad: Heatwave conditions continued unabated in the State on Wednesday with Jainath mandal in Adilabad district recording the highest temperature of 45.7 degrees Celsius.

Cheprala and Bhoraj villages in the district recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius. While Adilabad Urban mandal recorded 45.3 degrees Celsius, Talamadugu, Gadiguda, Gudihathnur, Bazarhathnur, Ichoda, Boath, Neradigonda, Indervelli and Sirikonda mandals witnessed over 43 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Kerameri mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district registered the highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Sirpur (T), Koutala, Kaghaznagar, Bejjur, Chintalamanepalli and Asifabad mandals hovered around 41 and 43 degrees Celsius.

