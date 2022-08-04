Adilabad: Two youngsters washed away while picnicking

Nirmal: Two youngsters accidentally got washed away in a stream when they went for a swim while picnicking with three other friends at Gangapur village in Utnoor mandal on Thursday. The bodies are yet to be fished out.

Utnoor Inspector Saida Rao said that the victims were Ayan (18) of Mobinpura Colony in Utnoor and Aslam (22) from Nirmal. The duo, along with their friends Usman, Rishan and Adnan of Utnoor, went for a picnic at Gangapur village.

Though they were not familiar with swimming, Ayan and Aslam ventured into a nearby stream which received huge inflows due to recent rains, to take a dip. The three others refused to take the risk and stood on the banks. However, Ayan and Aslam could not survive the heavy water flow in the stream and got washed away.

The three friends who were on the banks, alerted their family members who in turn informed the police about the incident. A search operation has been launched to fish out the bodies. Due to darkness, the operation was suspended for Thursday and will be resumed on Friday.