Adilabad: Union Minister all praise for Mukhra (K) village

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:14 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav is visiting a stall where Mukhra (K) Sarpanch display vermi-compost fertilizer during a national biological diversity exhibition held in Chennai.

Adilabad: Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was all praise for improving greenery and achieving 100 per cent sustaining of saplings planted under the Telanganaku Harita Haram at Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal. He said that the village became a role model to the country by manufacturing vermi compost fertiliser.

Yadav was speaking at a national biological diversity exhibition held in Chennai on Sunday. Mukhra (K) Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi displayed the fertiliser at the exhibition and won accolades from many dignitaries. She was invited to take part in the event to delve into dry and wet waste management practices adopted by the village. She was the only person to get the invitation from Telangana.

Meenakshi told the dignitaries that the village was able to transform many aspects with the help of Palle Pragati introduced by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. She stated that 30,000 saplings were planted under the massive plantation drive and to mark the birthdays of IT minister K Taraka Rama Rao and as part of the Green India Challenge by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar.

