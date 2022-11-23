Adilabad’s Mukhra (K) is role model to country: Collector Sikta Patnaik

Patnaik was all praise for Mukhra (K) Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi for developing the village and converting it into a model village in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:13 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik said the Mukhra (K) village had achieved self-sufficiency in many fields and stood as a role model to the country. She was visiting the model village in Echoda mandal on Wednesday.

Patnaik was all praise for Mukhra (K) Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi for developing the village and converting it into a model village in Telangana. She said the village was being developed as envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi. She felicitated Meenakshi and MPTC Gadge Subhash with a shawl and certificate of appreciation.

Also Read Tiger scare affects cotton harvesting in Adilabad

The Collector, asking other villages to draw inspiration from Mukhra (K) and to develop their habitations. She later inaugurated a sports stadium, roof-top solar power grid and digital library and played cricket for a while. She appreciated locals for extending their cooperation to Meenakshi in implementing various government schemes and developmental activities.

Mukhra (K) installed two roof-top solar grids that can produce electricity of 6 KV to achieve self-reliance in power on November 2. It set up the facility with the help revenues earned by way of selling of vermi-compost fertilizer produced by the rural civic body. The cost of the grids is Rs 4 lakh.

Additional Collector Rizwan Pasha, DRDO Project Director Kishan, Additional PD Ravinder, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas, Mandal Parishad President Preetham Reddy, Mandal Parishad Development Officer Ram Prasad and many others were present.