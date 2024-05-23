Aditi Rao Hydari calls Cannes “magical”

23 May 2024

IANS Exclusive: Being in Cannes is magical, says Aditi Rao Hydari

New Delhi: Bibbojaan aka Aditi Rao Hydari is delighted to be part of the L’Oreal Paris family at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress who shone in her latest performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, knows her appearance is eagerly anticipated at the world’s most glamorous red carpet. IANSlife spoke to the actress about her role in the Netflix series, her Cannes outing and her association with the cosmetic giant.

Read Excerpts:

Many Indian celebrities have taken a turn on the Cannes red carpet, what do you believe it requires to create a fashion statement that endures?

ARH: Representing L’Oreal Paris at Cannes is a significant honour for me. L’Oreal Paris has been the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival for 27 years. As a spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris, I feel a great responsibility, but I also believe I align with their brand philosophy, which emphasizes self-worth and confidence. Finding confidence from within, being comfortable with your uniqueness, and being authentic are qualities that make a lasting impression.

To me, that’s what matters most, whether in fashion, work or just being yourself. It’s about being authentic and enjoying the process. Making an appearance can be daunting and nerve-wracking, but I remind myself that it’s a beautiful opportunity and part of my journey to truly feel worthy.

Can you tell us about your association with L’Oréal Paris and what values of the brand make it a suitable alignment?

ARH: To me, it is a tremendous honour to serve as the spokesperson for a legacy brand like L’Oreal Paris. This brand embodies not just external beauty but also the inner beauty that stems from confidence and self-assurance. Representing beauty with confidence is what makes L’Oreal Paris truly special. The alignment of countless women with the brand’s philosophy speaks volumes. For me, this partnership has been seamless and something I’ve always aspired to. Being the face of this brand is a moment of pride for me, and I hope my association with L’Oreal Paris continues.

What are the inspirations behind your looks for the Cannes 2024 season?

ARH: Well, look number one is out of the bag and the rest will be revealed in real time. You know, and there’s a time for it to be out and it’s nice for it to come out when it should come up.

Your recent performance in Heeramandi has been lauded as one of your best… Do you believe the director and producer play a pivotal role in bringing out the best in the actor?

ARH: There are six leads, and I’m one of them, and all of us have been appreciated a lot. I’m so overwhelmed that, you know, Bibbojaan has been called a standout performance, it’s also a very beautiful character. And every heroic character arc, I think has touched a chord with people and resonated and connected, and I’m very, very grateful for that. I do believe I’m a director’s actor, and I credit Sanjay Leela Bhansali, completely for creating the Bibbojaan journey, which has challenged and nurtured me. So all the praise that I’m getting and all the credit that I’m getting, I credit him for it.

What aspects of Bibbojaan do you believe capture the essence of the L’Oréal woman?

ARH: I think that she’s very comfortable with being who she is. She stands for what she believes in. Despite her circumstances. I think that makes it very beautiful from within. I also think the Bibbojaan is a perfect combination of fire and grace. She is beautiful. In every way, she’s kind, she’s generous, she’s loving, she’s loyal, but there’s a fire in her, a fire towards a higher purpose, which makes her stand up for any kind of injustice and that makes her live a life of purpose with complete fearlessness. She’s actually a very relevant modern woman who I think we can all relate to.

Your personal favourite products from L’Oréal Paris to achieve an iconic look, and more.

ARH: The first thing starts with a great base with very good skin skin. So I use the hyaluronic acid from L’Oreal Paris, I love it. I use it a lot on my skin. I literally bathe in it because I think it’s very good for hydration and it keeps my skin very supple and bouncy and then you know you can put a very light I like like my skin to shine through so I don’t do a lot of good prep for my skin.

I also feel you know something that can take you from the girl next door to glam is the L’Oreal Paris infallible resistance liquid lipstick, I always have it in my bag. It’s a great formula, it’s got incredible pigment and it just doesn’t move from your lips. It just stays, so there’s no transfer to glasses and stuff like that. You know, when I’m on the go, the event days are long the interview days are long days. So I really I mean I think it’s really amazing lipstick and I really think the great formulation that they’ve come up with these are the two things that are my favourite and that I really count on when it comes to makeup.

Can you share expectations about the Cannes Film Festival 2024 in one sentence?

ARH: Me being in Cannes is a legacy and it’s the home of cinema and it’s magical; it’s like being in Wonderland.