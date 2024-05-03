| Adivasi Womens Group In Bhadrachalam Embarks On A Journey Of Financial Self Reliance

Adivasi women’s group in Bhadrachalam embarks on a journey of financial self-reliance

As many as 20 adivasi women who formed into a group have been trained by the CRPF personnel to make scented phenyl, gel candles and washing powder a few weeks ago.

By James Edwin Published Date - 3 May 2024, 05:20 PM

ITDA PO Prateek Jain speaks to adivasi women at the launch of home made products at Bhadrachalam.

Kothagudem: A group of tribal women in Bhadrachalam have embarked on a journey of financial self-reliance, thanks to CRPF 141 Battalion’s civic action initiative.

As many as 20 adivasi women who formed into a group have been trained by the CRPF personnel to make scented phenyl, gel candles and washing powder a few weeks ago. CRPF also provided raw material required to make the products free of cost after completion of the training.

Now the group started making the products under the brand name Home Shakthi Products and marketing them locally. Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer Prateek Jain has recently launched the products along with CRPF 141 Bn second in command Preethi C.

The project officer appreciated the group members for coming together to manufacture the products to grow financially. He assured them to provide a marketing facility and make arrangements for supplying the products to ashram schools and hostels in the next academic year.

Speaking to Telangana Today the women’s group president Kondru Sudharani informed that the products are being made at her residence in Bhadrachalam. There has been a good response from the public to the products and many consumers appreciated the quality of washing powder.

At present they have approached the government hospital to supply the products and in the future they would convert their venture into small scale industry to support their families as well to provide employment opportunities to a few others, she said.

Another leader of the group P Vasundhara informed that at present the products are being displayed at ITDA darbar (grievance day meeting) held on every Monday. The PO has assured to provide a shop in ITDA complex to sell the products.

Sudharani and Vasundhara thanked the CRPF 141 Bn commandant Ritesh Thakur and second in command Preethi for their support to the group to earn a livelihood. The group would make proper use of the opportunity to grow financially, they said.

Sudharani also leads an organisation, Adivasi Mahila Chaitanya Shakthi which helps meritorious students from poor families to continue their studies. During the Covid pandemic the group stitched around 5000 face masks and distributed them in agency villages free of cost.