Adivasis pay rich tributes to Indravelli incident martyrs

Published Date - 07:50 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Adivasis pay tributes to martyrs of the infamous Indervelli incident at the martyrs column in Indervelli mandal centre on Wednesday.

Adilabad: Aboriginal tribals or Adivasis traditionally observed the 41st anniversary of the infamous Indravelli firing incident by paying homage to martyrs at the martyrs’ column in Indervelli mandal centre on Wednesday. Members of the Indravelli Amaraveerula Ashaya Sadhana Samithi and the Tudum Debba, a tribal rights organization, and about 500 Adivasis gathered at the martyrs’ column for paying floral tributes between 10 am to 12 noon. As per traditions of the ethic tribes, they broke coconuts and performed the customary ‘divve niruswal’ or lighting the lamp to pay homage after hoisting red colored flags according to their custom.

They presented Naivedyam (offering) to the martyrs who were shot on April 20 in 1981. They earlier performed special prayers at Indradevi temple in the mandal centres. They belonged to different parts of the district and neighboring Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial district. They arrived at the column using different means of transit. The kin of the victims recalled how gullible tribals were indiscriminately gunned down. They said that it had still been haunting them for four decades. They stated that it had devastated many families by claiming lives of their bread winners. Family members of the martyrs, who took part in the event, recounted the adverse impact of the firing on their lives. They regretted that they had not been extended any support from the government so far.

Former Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh, State Women Commission member Kumra Eshwari Bai were among many who paid tributes to the martyrs. He said that the government allowed the tribals to freely observe the martyrs’ anniversary. He stated that it laid a special focus on festivals and cultural affairs of the tribals and released adequate funds.

Meanwhile, Adilabad Member of Parliament Soyam Bapu Rao and Mulugu MLA Seethakka paid tributes at the martyrs’ column. He sought the government to grant pattas or ownership documents to tribals for tilling forest lands. He assured that developmental works would be taken up at the spot bringing it to the notice of the union government, soon. Heavy police force was deployed in Indervelli mandal centre and many other villages for preventing untoward incidents. Special armed forces were placed for patrolling at the martyrs column. Two ASP rank officers, Utnoor Inspector Saidarao, Indervelli Sub-Inspector Nagnath and several sub-inspectors were part of the force.

Scores of tribals shot dead



On fateful day, 13 tribals, all Raj Gonds belonging to surrounding villages of Indravelli mandal centre, were shot dead by police for gathering at the sleepy village to participate in a meeting, as per official records. They tribals flocked to the village following a call given by Andra Pradesh Raithu Coolie Sangham. The policemen opened fire when a constable was allegedly killed by the seething crowds. However, civil liberties organisations who enquired into the incident claimed the toll to be 60.

