Adivasis remember tribal legend Kumram Bheem

Aboriginals from neighbouring States make beeline to Jodeghat to pay tributes on his 80th death anniversary

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: Adivasis paid rich tributes to tribal legend Kumram Bheem on his 80th martyrdom anniversary observed at the remote Jodeghat village in Kerameri mandal on Saturday. Zilla Chairperson Kova Laxmi, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, MLAs Athram Sakku and Koneru Konappa attended the event and offered homage to the heroic figure.

Laxmi along with the legislators laid foundation stone for building 34 double bed room houses to tribals.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxmi said that the government was taking a slew of special measures for developing aboriginal tribals. She recalled that it had granted Rs 25 crore for constructing a memorial and museum of Kumram Bheem, besides releasing Rs 15.7 crore for laying a double-lane road between Hatti and Jodeghat villages.

She further stated that internal roads were improved and safe drinking water was being supplied to every household in 12 villages that were situated around Jodeghat. She informed that bullocks were given to tribal farmers with the help of funds granted through the Central-sponsored Conservation cum Development Plan (CCDP). She handed over pairs of bullocks to 24 tribals.

Earlier, descendants of the tribal hero including his grandson Sone Rao performed traditional prayers at the altars of their deities located adjacent to the Kumram Bheem memorial. The ethnic tribes from all age groups and belonging to various parts of erstwhile Adilabad and neighbouring Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand States made a beeline to Jodeghat from early morning.

The tribals reached Jodeghat using different means of transit including auto-rickshaws, trolleys, jeeps and vans to reach the venue with some of them on motor-bikes and cars to attend the annual affair. A few others came on foot, trekking a distance over 15 kilometres. They thronged the museum and learned important accounts of life of Bheem displayed through sculptures.

In the wake of the recent movement of Maoists, security was stepped up in the district. Large contingents of armed forces were deployed along the route and at the venue for preventing any untoward incidents. Policemen were keeping a tab on suspicious persons.

Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Bhavesh Mishra, In-charge Superintendent of Police V Satyanarayana, ASP YVS Sudheendra and many other officials were also present at the programme.

ZP Chairperson Kova Laxmi offering floral tributes to Kumram Bheem at his memorial at Jodeghat village of Kerameri mandal on Saturday.

