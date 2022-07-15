Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ trends at top 10 across 14 countries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: It seems like the Adivi Sesh starrer ‘Major’ has been winning hearts across countries after receiving rave reviews and love from the audiences in India. We know, for a fact, that there are a handful of films that have struck a chord with audiences globally and undoubtedly ‘Major’ is one of those films that cemented themselves as a sure shot success.

The movie is on the life of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life on service during the 2008 heinous attacks in Mumbai. The movie has been trending in the top 10 films on Netflix across 14 different countries overseas namely Bahrain, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and trending on number 1 in Mauritius and Nigeria.

Pan-India star Adivi Sesh has been grabbing eyeballs and making the headlines for his exemplary acting chops. Sharing his happiness, Adivi Sesh says, “I’m overwhelmed with joy and so grateful for all the love that the film has received. It is such a proud moment for us, and it is a surreal feeling to have received so much love, affection for this film.”

‘Major’ also happens to be Sesh’s Hindi film debut where he plays the titular role and has also written the story and screenplay, in addition. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Revathi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.