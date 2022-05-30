Administrative sanction accorded to a bridge across Godavari in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:33 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao said that the long pending dream of a bridge across Godavari river between Mancherial and Anthargao of Peddapalli district would be realised soon.

He addressed pressmen here on Monday. Diwakar Rao said that the government accorded administrative sanction to the high-level bridge to be created at an estimated cost of Rs 164 crore. He stated that the finance department gave instructions to roads and building departments, asking it to commence the tendering process. He added that the long cherished dream of the people of Mancherial would be fulfilled soon.

The legislator further stated that the travelling distance between Peddapalli and Mancherial would be reduced by 30 kilometres with the advent of the bridge. People are currently forced to take Godavarikhani-Ramagundam road to reach Peddapalli and Karimnagar. They can use this Mancherial-Antharangam-Basant Nagar route once the facility is complete.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .