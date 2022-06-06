Admissions into Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam through CPGET

Hyderabad: The admissions to postgraduate programmes offered by the newly set up Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Telangana Women’s University) will be through the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022. The Telangana Women’s University has been included in the CPGET 2022 this year.

A notification to this effect was released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri here on Monday.

The entrance tests will be conducted by Osmania University, tentatively from July 20, for admitting students to PG and five-year integrated programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru universities, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam and JNTU-Hyderabad. The State government had upgraded the Osmania University College for Women, Koti, into Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam and decided to commence the admissions from forthcoming academic year.

This year, the CPGET has undergone major changes. A candidate with any undergraduate degree is eligible to take admissions into six postgraduate courses, viz., Political Science, Public Administration, History, Economics, English and Telugu.

Prof. Limbadri said 50 courses were being offered by 320 colleges under eight universities. While 44,604 seats were up for grabs in the present academic year, 22,812 were filled. Of the total filled, 71 per cent constituted women and 29 were men, he said.

The universities have decided to enhance the national integration quota from earlier 5 per cent to 20 per cent in the PG courses from the next academic year, he said.

The registration commenced on the website https://cpget.ac.in/ on Monday with the late date for submission of application without a late fee is July 4. With a late fee of Rs.500 and Rs.2,000, the last date to submit is July 11 and 15 respectively.