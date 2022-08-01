Advocate stabbed to death in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Representational Image

Mulugu: Advocate and mining merchant Malla Reddy was stabbed to death by four unidentified assailants at Pandikunta cross roads near Mulugu town on Monday evening, police said.

The advocate, who practises law in Warangal, is stated to have gone to the MRO office in Mulugu and was returning to Mallampally in his Innova, when four persons travelling in a swift car dashed against the Innova and forced it to halt near Pandikunta cross roads.

As Reddy’s driver was enquiring from the four people as to why they were stopped, they lunged and dragged Malla Reddy into roadside bushes and stabbed him to death. The assailants fled the scene immediately.

Senior police officers reached the spot and have questioned the driver to elicit more information.