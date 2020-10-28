Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turns 4: Anushka , Karan Johar share nostalgic posts

Johar thanked fans for showering their love on the film and its music. “#4yearsofaedilhaimushkil …The celebration of love even if it’s “ek tarfa” ….thank you for the abundant love the film continues to get and the music that soulfully lives on,” he wrote.

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Mumbai: The Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil released four years ago on this day. Anushka Sharma, who played the lead role, and director Johar posted nostalgic celebratory messages on Instagram.

Anushka shared a poster of the film and wrote: “4 years of ADHM”.

Johar thanked fans for showering their love on the film and its music. “#4yearsofaedilhaimushkil …The celebration of love even if it’s “ek tarfa” ….thank you for the abundant love the film continues to get and the music that soulfully lives on,” he wrote.

The 2016 release stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Pakistani star Fawad Khan, and narrates a story of unrequited love. The film received mixed response but its songs — especially “Channa mereya”, “Bulleya”, “The breakup song” and the title song — were massive hits.