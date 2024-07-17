‘Affordable Art India’ to make debut in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to host the inaugural edition of Affordable Art India, showcasing a captivating array of artistic expressions from across the country, the show is scheduled from August 2 to 4, at the Crafts Council of Telangana in Banjara Hills.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 05:10 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to host the inaugural edition of Affordable Art India, showcasing a captivating array of artistic expressions from across the country. An initiative by Srila Chatterjee, the show is scheduled from August 2 to 4, at the Crafts Council of Telangana in Banjara Hills.

The Affordable Art Show will showcase a spectrum of art forms, from modern contemporary creations to traditional vintage pieces. Among others, featured artists include Anita Alvares, known for her captivating illustrations and urban sketches, Asish Malakar, specializing in Sholapith sculptures, ornamentation, and indoor lampshades, Banoo Batliboi, known for her unique paper art repurposing old books, Dolon Kudu, the “pinch potter,” whose clay pieces showcase her mastery in creating delicate and expressive forms, and a special collection of watercolor artworks by Zainab Tambawala capturing the essence of Hyderabad.

Organized by Baro Market, the exhibition aims to ensure that art is accessible to everyone. Srila Chatterjee, who also curated the show highlighted, “by showcasing a diverse range of styles, we hope to foster an inclusive environment where art lovers and newcomers alike can find something that resonates with them.”

This event provides a rare opportunity to explore and acquire original artworks. Whether you are a seasoned collector or new to art buying, the exhibition’s varied collection ensures there is something to appeal to every visitor. Notable highlights of the exhibition include a wide selection of styles and mediums, affordable pricing, and an oppurtunity to support local artists.