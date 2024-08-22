| Hop On For A Sustainable Shopping Spree As Pili Taxi Returns To Hyderabad On August 23 24

Highlights include Trove Craft India's revival of traditional art forms such as pichwai, patachitra, Gond, and Kerala Mural styles.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 01:44 PM

Hyderabad: Sustainable lifestyle exhibition, Pili Taxi, is gearing up to dazzle Hyderabad at Crafts Council of Telangana in Banjara Hills on August 23 and 24. This highly anticipated event promises a showcase of homegrown and sustainable Indian brands, offering everything from clothing and accessories to art and home decor.

The exhibition will be a feast for the senses, spotlighting the rich tapestry of Indian craftsmanship and tradition. Attendees can look forward to an array of brands committed to ethical fashion and artisanal excellence.

Highlights include Trove Craft India’s revival of traditional art forms like pichwai, patachitra, Gond, and Kerala Mural styles. Athavis will present its slow fashion collection featuring natural handloom fabrics, while ROHO celebrates free-spirited individuality. Rama will offer upcycled Banarasi sarees.

Other eco-conscious features include handprinted brass jewelry, a range of home decor items, from pottery to perfumes, locally made, handcrafted, vegan, and women-supported products. The exhibition curates brands that work directly with local artisans, fostering a deeper connection between consumers and the artisans behind their purchases.

Beyond shopping, Pili Taxi will offer a space for attendees to eat, socialize, and engage with the community of eco-conscious consumers. This event promises not only a unique shopping experience but also a chance to connect with like-minded individuals committed to making more sustainable choices.