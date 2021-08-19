Afghan crisis may lead to higher biryani prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Biryani lovers in Hyderabad might soon be having some confrontational dialogue with the Taliban, albeit indirectly, with the Afghan crisis triggering a rise in prices of dry fruits and spices used in the preparation of the city’s favourite food, and thereby, a possible hike in biryani prices too.

The turmoil in Afghanistan already has hoteliers and traders here thinking whether they will have to hike the prices of biryani, among other food items, with prices of dry fruits and spices rising over the last few days.

A major chunk of dry fruits like almonds, raisins, figs, cashews, pistachios and a variety of spices for preparing different dishes including the Hyderabad Biryani are imported from Afghanistan.

The prices of almonds, according to traders, have increased by a couple of hundred rupees while prices of cashew too have gone up.

“Already, business is down due to two lockdowns in the last one year. And now prices of important ingredients are increasing due to the Afghan conflict,” said Syed Irfan of Shah Ghouse Hotel, Tolichowki. On an average, a big hotel uses 50 kg of almonds in preparation of various dishes, along with an equivalent quantity of cashews and pistachios etc.

MA Majid of Pista House said the hoteliers were watching the developments. “Requirement of dry fruits is huge in hotels here and if prices increase further, we will have to rethink about increase other prices too,” he told Telangana Today.

According to hoteliers, a few traders from Afghanistan settled in the city were directly supplying dry fruits and spices to hotels here after importing it.

However, they are also worried over the developments in their country and are unsure how long they will be able to continue with the supplies.

Mohd Saleem, president, Twin Cities Hotel Owners Association, said he had interacted with traders at the wholesale market in the city and that they had said there was stock currently. “If imports are affected and further prices escalate, then we will be holding a meeting and decide on what to do,” he said.

“In a week, we might get a clear picture of the impact on import of dry fruits and spices from there,” adds Laxminarayana Rathi, president, Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association.

