Afghanistan among countries with worst educational conditions: Report

There are some persistent countries that come in that list, Afghanistan was on that list persistently. And in Afghanistan attacks on education from all sides not only state actors but also armed non-state actors were prevalent,Tolo News quoted Malik as saying.

By PTI Published Date - 05:49 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Kabul: Highlighting the damage that has been done to the education system since the return of Taliban in Afghanistan, Maleiha Malik, Executive Director of Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC) said that the country is on the list with the worst educational situation, Tolo News reported on Friday.

Malik noted that education in Afghanistan has been damaged by the â€œstate actors and armed non-state actorsâ€, adding that new barriers to education in Afghanistan are still challenging.

She added,And I think what happened particularly with the media is that the armed non-state actors became more prominent, and it was hard sometimes to see that state parties were also causing massive destruction. The new barriers to education in Afghanistan are still challenging.

Responding to this, Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the Islamic Emirate is committed to ensuring Afghan girls have the right to an education. He, however, declined to comment further on the education of females in Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan did not say that we will not stop education, but it has been suspended for a while and the work is going on with it, Tolo News quoted him as saying.

However, despite the unsubstantiated and tall claims of the Taliban, a startling 80 per cent of Afghan girls and young women who are of school age are currently denied access to education under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, a new report by Care International stated, according to Khaama Press.

It has been more than two years since girls above grade six have been prohibited from attending school in Afghanistan, and it is unclear when those doors will reopen, Tolo News reported.