Afghanistan Cricket Board appreciates fans for their unwavering support in World Cup

The ACB conveyed their appreciation through a heartfelt message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:52 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: The Afghanistan cricket team delivered a remarkable performance, surpassing expectations with victories against strong teams like Pakistan and England in the 2023 Men’s World Cup.

Despite their impressive efforts, they fell short of reaching the semi-finals in the quadrennial event. Throughout the tournament, Afghanistan fans displayed unwavering support by thronging stadiums and cheering on the team.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) expressed gratitude to the fans for their overwhelming support.

In addition to Pakistan and England, the Afghanistan side also beat Sri Lanka and Netherlands.