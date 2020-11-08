African woman cop thanks AP DGP Gautam Sawang after receiving UN honour

The Assistant Superintendent of Police had worked under Sawang when the latter was Police Commissioner in the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) from 2009 to 2012.

Amaravati: Doreen Mazuba Malambo, a woman police officer from Zambia who has been declared United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year for 2020, has thanked Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang for nurturing her professionally.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police had worked under Sawang when the latter was Police Commissioner in the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) from 2009 to 2012.

Malambo is currently serving as the Gender Advisor to the Police Commissioner in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

After receiving the coveted award, Malambo recalled the guidance she received from the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer during her first stint in UN police service.

She said that she is happy to be selected as the woman police officer of the year by the UN. She thanked the UN for bestowing this honour.

“If I have this prestigious honour, this is because of the inspiration and all support and encouragement I got from the Indian police officer Mr Gautam Sawang,” she said

“I began my journey in the UN police service in 2008. I received all guidance, encouragement and support from Mr Gautam Sawang. I thank him for always encouraging me to do well,” she said.

The Andhra Pradesh police also greeted Malambo on her achievement.

“So proud to see Asst. Superintendent @MalamboDoreen win the @UNPOL Woman Police Officer of the year 2020. Hearty congratulations & all the best for your future endeavours,” the Andhra Pradesh Police tweeted.

