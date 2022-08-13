Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas Like Mike are first headliners at Sunburn Goa 2022

Published Date - 09:35 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Source: IANS.

Mumbai: Grammy Award winner Afrojack and World number 5 DJ’s Dimitri Vegas Like Mike have been announced as the first two headliners at the 16th edition of electronic dance music festival Sunburn Goa.

Dutch DJ Afrojack states: “I am excited about visiting India to perform at Sunburn 2022. I love the energy and vibe of the country and am looking forward to meet my India fans.”

The trio have been staples of the Sunburn festival since its’ beginnings and will dish out high-octane, energy starting soundscapes through an abundance of party starting anthems and upcoming music.

Belgian duo DVLM state: “India has always been one of our favourite countries to visit, as we get such amazing love from our fans all over the country. We cannot wait to come back this December for what will be one of Sunburn’s biggest events ever.”

Festival goers can look forward to an eclectic mix of artists such as Morten, Otnika, Lost Frequencies, who will ramp up the energy levels to an all-time high and have the crowds bouncing.

With an underlying theme of ‘The Future Is Now’, Sunburn Goa 2022 will showcase a spectacular three-day live event imbibing the best of electronic dance music, from December 28 to 30 at Vagator, Goa.

The festival will follow all government permissions, guidelines, and best practices to ensure fan safety, and is subject to government permissions.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn says, “We are thrilled to make our Sunburn Phase I announcement with Afrojack and Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike who have a massive fan base in India.”

“Sunburn is aiming to become an even more progressed and edgy brand in the coming decade, and we are heavily investing in state-of-the-art technology while lining up some of the biggest names in the music industry for the upcoming Festival.”

The festival will also host multiple After-Parties with leading International and Indian acts. This year there will also be an opening party on December 27 and a closing party on December 31.