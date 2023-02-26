| After Being Saved By Cpr By Traffic Police Constable Balaji Hopes To Raise Money For His Recovery

As providence would have it, a quick responding traffic police constable, D.Rajasekhar was nearby and rushed to his aid and provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Hyderabad: Balaji, a labourer, was at Aramgarh looking to catch a bus to Kurnool when he suddenly felt a bout of pain and collapsed on the road. As providence would have it, a quick responding traffic police constable, D.Rajasekhar was nearby and rushed to his aid and provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

A resident of LB Nagar, Balaji recalled what he could remember of those agonising moments. “I was going to catch a bus and walked a few metres when I felt tremendous pain in my hands and legs. I remember collapsing on the roads and on waking up, found myself in a hospital at Aramgarh.”

He was then went shifted to another hospital at Hayathnagar where after monitoring by doctors, was discharged on Sunday morning. He is thankful to the traffic policeman who responded in time and saved him.

Balaji has two children, a son, who is pursuing ninth standard and stays in a hostel in Vijayawada, and a daughter who is pursuing her engineering from a college at Sangareddy district. “I spent Rs. 70,000 in the last three days for treatment and my savings of Rs. 20,000 are exhausted,” he said.

That sudden health issue and hospitalisation resulted in him ending up with a loan of Rs. 50,000 to pay for medical expenses. “I am out of money and in unexpected debt. I hope some good Samaritan steps forward and helps me,” pleads Balaji (Ph.88855-24665).

Traffic constable D Rajasekhar, who works at Rajendranagar traffic police station in the Cyberabad, said he was on his regular duty at the junction when he noticed commotion on the road. Rushing there, he found Balaji collapsed on the road.

First, he assumed Balaji might be down with a bout of epilepsy and placed a bunch of keys in the palms and moved him to safety of roadside. “I checked him and found the pulse rate was down. Immediately, I performed a CPR on him and after he was a bit eased, we shifted him to a hospital,” Rajasekhar said.

His prompt action earned accolades from various quarters and particularly social media where netizens hailed him as a hero for his timely action. Rajasekhar however added, “I just did my duty. We are trained to attend such emergencies”.