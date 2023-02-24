Watch: Hyderabad traffic cop performs CPR, saves life

The quick actions of Rajashekhar not only saved the person’s life, but also earned him appreciation from Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:18 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: In a heroic act, a traffic police constable in Hyderabad turned a life-saver after performing CPR on a person in need. Rajashekhar, a constable posted at Rajendranagar Police State limits, immediately sprang into action when he noticed a person lying unconscious on the side of the road and immediately realised he had stopped breathing.

Without wasting any time, the constable began performing CPR, administering chest compression, until the person regained consciousness.

The incident serves as a reminder of the vital role played by police officers, who not only ensure the safety and security of citizens, but also possess the training and skills to provide timely medical assistance in emergency situations.

The Cyberabad Police Department, through their social media channels, also commended Rajashekhar for his bravery and quick response, and reminded citizens to stay alert and attentive towards those in need.

Commendable efforts of Shri Rajasheker, a constable from the Rajendranagar PS,who demonstrated exceptional professionalism and presence of mind in saving a precious life,Upon recognising the critical situation,he promptly administered CPR to the person, leading to their recovery. pic.twitter.com/SCdkZpp0uw — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) February 24, 2023

The incident has been widely praised on social media, with many lauding the constable’s courage and selflessness in saving a life.