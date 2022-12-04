AP: 83-year-old murdered by grandson

An old man was murdered by his grandson for censuring the latter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Representational Image

Kurnool: An old man was murdered by his grandson for censuring the latter.

M. Subrahmanya Sarma, 83, was a retired government employee residing in Madhavinagar in the city. He lost his wife and also his elder son over a decade ago. His grandson Deepak is a school dropout and he advised the latter to take up their traditional job of temple priest.

When Deepak was chatting on his mobile phone neglecting his work, the grandfather admonished him a couple of days ago. An enraged Deepak slit his grandfather’s throat with a knife and informed his uncle that someone had murdered Subrahmanya Sarma.

Police who suspected Deepak, interrogated him. Deepak initially feigned innocence but later confessed he committed the murder.

Investigation is on.