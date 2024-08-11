After Congress NRIs, Telangana associations raise concerns over Revanth’s US visit

Flag lack of inclusivity and transparency as many members, wanting to meet CM, left disappointed by restrictions imposed by CGI Office

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 August 2024, 02:17 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: After the Friends of Congress USA, now, Telugu associations are raising concerns over Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the United States, especially over the lack of inclusivity and transparency.

While Andhra people got a chance to meet the Telangana Chief Minister, they were left disappointed. Satish Pasupulate, who is a Board of Director — Telangana American Telugu Association, posted on Facebook about sharing the concerns of our community regarding the recent visit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the Bay Area California. Many members of our Telangana Associations, who travelled long distances (from LA, Seattle, Sacramento, Pheonix) with the hope of meeting the Chief Minister, were deeply disappointed by the restrictions imposed by the CGI Office, particularly by the Social Secretary.

Andhra people got a chance to meet the Telangana Chief Minister. Associations asked to register their members were threatened to ban them from the diaspora by the CGI Office Social Secretary, he said in the post. As per CGI official meeting with Telangana Associations, they did not keep their word. This lack of inclusivity and transparency has caused considerable frustration among those who have consistently supported and represented the interests of Telangana NRIs, Pasupulate said.

“Our associations play a vital role in maintaining strong ties between Telangana and its diaspora. We believe that such visits should priortise the voices and concerns of our broader community rather than personal connections,” he added.