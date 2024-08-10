Congress NRIs complain to Rahul Gandhi against Revanth’s MoUs

A Facebook page run by the Friends of Congress USA posted an open letter to Rahul Gandhi, appealing to him to take action against the Telangana Chief Minister.

10 August 2024

Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s MoU signing spree with dubious companies is now being met with opposition from within the party itself, with NRI Congressmen in the United States writing publicly to Rahul Gandhi to check all the MoUs signed by Revanth Reddy during his ongoing US trip and to ensure that there was no family involvement or irregularities.

This was after the BRS exposed a potential scam behind the signing of a Rs.1,000 crore MoU with Swachh Bio, a company floated by Revanth Reddy’s brother A Jagadeeshwar Reddy. On Saturday, a Facebook page run by the Friends of Congress USA posted an open letter to Rahul Gandhi, appealing to him to take action against the Telangana Chief Minister.

They said there were “large scale allegations” over the MoUs been signed and one significant deal was the one with the Chief Minister’s brother’s company, which was incorporated last month and did not even have a website.

They also reminded that several appeals were made to sack IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who was part of the previous BRS government. A lot of allegations against him regarding the new Secretariat had surfaced not long ago but fell on the deaf ears of the Telangana government.

MoUs were usually signed by the IT Minister and seldom was the Chief Minister involved, they said.

The Congress workers also said there were erstwhile TDP men and “BJP coverts” as well in Congress groups.

“However, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on taxpayers money with this entourage has been visiting USA accompanied by his close NRIs belonging to his erstwhile TDP and now BJP coverts in Congress groups is alarming,” they said.

“We appeal to you to take into account of all MoUs and make sure there is no family involvement. We will also soon appeal to Enforcement Directorate to look into these MoUs and see there is no quid pro quo involved,” the Friends of Congress USA said in their post, also adding that they hoped that IT Minister D Sridhar Babu would be careful to avoid getting involved in any MoUs without proper research as his credibility would be at stake.

“We hope the IT Minister will initiate steps to make all MoUs transparent and keep them in public domain,” they said.

AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and other senior Congress leaders were also tagged in the post.