After corporates, now Maharashtra builders hail Telangana Govt for jet speed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: After corporate companies, now builders and developers from Maharashtra are hailing the Telangana government for its speed in development in multiple sectors.

A delegation of over 220 builders and developers from 24 cities and towns of Maharashtra arrived for a three-day study tour of Hyderabad on Saturday.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana is running like a bullet train. And Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will take it further in jet speed,” Maharashtra CREDAI Pramod Khairnar said, recalling his visits to Hyderabad before the formation of Telangana pointing out that there were frictions and disturbances.

After Chandrashekhar Rao took charge in 2014, Telangana had witnessed drastic change. Due to peace, maintenance of law and order and more importantly, a visionary leadership, the entire scenario had changed, he said.

“The Chief Minister has got 360 degree vision. Apart from focusing on particular sectors like infrastructure or real estate, he is also more focused on farmers’ welfare. The Chief Minister revived the agriculture sector, handlooms sector and offered free water and power to farmers. All this has led to increased agricultural production in the State,” he said.

“In eight years, many projects were executed by the State government. This is an example of a State can change if the leadership is positive and environment is positive,” Pramod Khainar said.

Maharashtra CREDAI vice president Sunil Kothwal said the entire country was talking about Telangana and how the State government was taking care of all its citizens. Telangana was known for its agriculture, innovation and technology and all segments, he said.

During the three-day tour, the Maharashtra team will inspect villa projects, group housing mega projects, IT parks, plotted development and T-Hub, which was created for promoting young talent in innovation.

