After five wins, BRS loses Medak for first time in LS polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 05:49 PM

BRS candidate and former IAS officer P Venkatrami Reddy.

Medak: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lost the Medak Lok Sabha constituency for the first time since the party’s inception in 2001.

The result has left the party cadre and leaders in shock since Medak was considered a stronghold of the BRS. Moreover, the loss came just six months after the party had won six out of seven assembly segments under the Medak Lok Sabha constituency in the assembly elections held last November.

Shockingly, BRS candidate and former IAS officer P Venkatrami Reddy came third after Congress candidate Neelam Madhu while BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao won the election.

BRS leader Ale Narendra had won the 2004 Lok Sabha election while actor turned politician Vijayashanthi, who also contested on a BRS ticket, had won the 2009 election. Party president K Chandrashekhar Rao had contested and won the 2014 general election, but resigned immediately after he became the first Chief Minister of the State.

The BRS had fielded Kotha Prabhakar Reddy in the by-election and bagged the seat again. Prabhakar Reddy continued the winning streak in 2019 as well by winning the election for the second consecutive time with a majority of over 3 lakh votes.

Since Prabhakar Reddy contested from the Dubbak assembly constituency and won in 2023, the BRS decided to field Venkatrami Reddy.

However, the move backfired with the party suffering its first defeat in the constituency after five consecutive victories.