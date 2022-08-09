After Godavari, dams in Krishna basin brimming with water; Srisailam gates opened

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Water level in river Godavari crossed the first warning level at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: After Godavari basin, the dams in Krishna basin are now brimming with inflows from upstream and catchment areas due to the rains lashing the State for the last few days.

From Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka, the Krishna River flows through Priyadharshini Jurala Project (PJP), Srisailam Dam, Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) and Musi River in Telangana and Pulichintala project in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh before reaching Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada.

Officials said the PJP was receiving 58,000 cusecs of inflows while the outflows were 73,409. Engineers are releasing 62,560 cusecs of water by opening 16 spillway gates of PJP whose current storage capacity is 91 per cent.

According to officials, the PJP is getting heavy inflows from upstream Narayanpur reservoir and catchment areas. As much as 1.42 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from Narayanpur reservoir since it was getting 1.35 lakh cusecs of inflows.

The engineers opened six gates of Srisailam dam on Tuesday and releasing water downstream since the water levels reached 884.80 ft against the Full Reservoir Level of 885 ft. The dam is receiving huge inflows from PJP and Sunkesula reservoirs and is presently getting 1.89 lakh cusecs of inflows while the outflows were two lakh cusecs.

The current storage capacity of Srisailam dam has touched 99 per cent, officials said, adding that power generation had already started at the dam. The water level in NSP was also increasing steadily. As against the FRL of 590 ft, the water level in NSP touched 576.90 ft. The NSP’s current storage capacity is 88 per cent and it is receiving 1.83 lakh cusecs of inflows while the outflows were 31,863 cusecs of water.

With the inflows into Musi River increasing, the water levels in it touched 638.45 ft as against the FRL of 645 ft.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather forecast, predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places in erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar and Khammam districts till Wednesday morning.