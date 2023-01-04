After hand pump, Sunny Deol lifts giant wheel in most-awaited ‘Gadar’ sequel

The first look of 'Gadar 2' has been unveiled and Sunny and Ameesha Patel are in the leading roles. The film is slated for a 2023 release, directed by Anil Sharma.

By IANS Updated On - 03:27 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Mumbai: He is remembered for uprooting a hand pump in ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ in 2001, and over two decades later he will be seen lifting a giant wheel in the sequel of the film.

The first glimpse of the film hints that the movie will be action-packed. In the video, Sunny is seen lifting a giant wheel over his head as he shouts.

‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ was a blockbuster, it is a partition-time drama that followed the story of Tara Singh, a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl Sakina.

Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who played Sunny and Ameesha’s son Jeete in the 2001 movie, will be seen reprising his role in the sequel as well.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.