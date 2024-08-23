After Hyderabad, ‘dating scam’ resurfaces in Mumbai

The scam, which previously made headlines in Hyderabad, involves women luring men to upscale pubs and bars, where they run up exorbitant bills before disappearing, leaving their dates to foot the charges.

Recently, three Mumbai-based men fell victim to this scam after befriending women online. The women took them to The God Father Club, a pub in Andheri, where they ordered costly food and drinks. When it was time to pay, the women made excuses and left, leaving the men to face the pub staff, who allegedly demanded payment and resorted to physical violence if the victims refused to pay.

The scam came to light when the victims approached Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a men’s rights activist, who brought the issue to the attention of the Mumbai Police. Bhardwaj revealed that at least 12 victims have come forward, with bills ranging from ₹23,000 to ₹61,000.

This scam is reminiscent of a similar operation in Telangana and Delhi, where the police had earlier arrested a gang targeting citizens through dating apps. Authorities are urging individuals to be cautious while meeting strangers and to report any suspicious activities to the police immediately.

🚨 MUMBAI DATING SCAM EXPOSE 🚨 THE GODFATHER CLUB ANDHERI WEST ◾BRAZEN SCAMMING EVERYDAY

◾12 victims in touch

◾Trap laid through Tinder, Bumble

◾Bill amounts 23K- 61K

◾3 men trapped by same girl@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mymalishka @CMOMaharashtra@zomato pic.twitter.com/qGOacFCE9f — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 23, 2024