| Seven Arrested In Hyderabad Pub Case For Dating Scam

Seven arrested in Hyderabad pub case for ‘Dating scam’

The police seized eight smart phones and two cars from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 02:12 PM

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police arrested seven persons who were allegedly cheating customers at Mosh Pub at Madhapur on Wednesday.

The arrested persons enrolled good looking women to work alongside them and paid them handsome commissions for luring customers to Mosh Pub and making them spend heavily on expensive drinks, said DCP Madhapur Dr Vineet.

Six of the suspects in the case operated a club in Delhi and implemented the same modus operandi at clubs in other cities to increase the revenue.

“The gang selected the pubs which record poor revenue and strike a deal with managements. The money is shared between them,” the official added.