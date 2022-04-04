After T-Hub, WE-Hub, Telangana now launches Y-Hub

Published Date - 06:28 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

On the occasion of the finale of the School Innovation Challenge, Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy and KTR launched the Y-Hub.

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind initiative in the country, Telangana will now launch Y-Hub, exclusively for children and youth, on the lines of successful incubators T-Hub and We-Hub. This will cater to the needs of students who do not want to stick to the popular career choices – medicine, engineering or law, and instead look to be entrepreneurs. Y-Hub will be set up in about 10,000 sqft and will be housed in the T-Hub 2.0 that is getting ready, Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao announced on Monday.

This will allow the students be exposed to new age entrepreneurs as well as influencers and mentors, he said.

Y-Hub is a collaboration of Telangana Government (Education and IT departments and Telangana State Innovation Cell), Unicef India, Yuwaah and Civil Society Organisations. Y-Hub will have state-of-the-art innovation facilities and infrastructure that will create a conducive space for children and youth to develop their innovation capabilities.

Rama Rao was speaking at the finale of the Telangana School Innovation Challenge 2021-22, which is aimed at encouraging government schools across Telangana to identify challenges in their communities and create entrepreneurial solutions to address them.

Addressing the students, he urged them to nurture a mindset of an entrepreneur and be a job creator instead of a job seeker. “As you grow, choices get narrower and most take the popular medicine, engineering and law streams. Parents also do not allow the children to pursue their interests. This is not good for students and also for the parents,” he said, persuadaing the students to look at solving societal problems.

“Many students do not know from where rice, milk or vegetables comes from. That is because they just put up a single-track effort,” he said.

Rama Rao said the State was working to improve the infrastructure of over 26,000 schools in three years under the ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ programme by spending about Rs 7,200 crore. The focus will be on creating additional classrooms, digital classrooms, compound walls, furniture, highspeed broadband, staffrooms and toilets among other facilities.

Lectures by subject matter experts will be beamed even as there will be many train-the-teacher programmes, he said. Rama Rao congratulated the winners of the School Innovation Challenge and presented cash prizes and mentorship support to the implement the ideas.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said the focus of the State was on creating infrastructure and supporting students with English medium education, imparting moral values, setting up libraries and laboratories and other facilities. A teacher innovation portal too has been launched to support the teachers, she said.

