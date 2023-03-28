After uproar, reluctant Centre renews TTD’s FCRA license

After a nationwide uproar over the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the BJP-led Centre has finally relented and renewed the TTD's FCRA licence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: After a nationwide uproar over the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) being levied a fine of Rs.3 crore for allegedly violating norms of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), the BJP-led Centre has finally relented and renewed the TTD’s FCRA licence.

The renewed certificate is valid for a period of five years effective from January 1, 2020. The temple management can now receive foreign contribution in its designated account with State Bank of India, the FCRA wing under Ministry of Home Affairs said in a letter to the TTD management on Tuesday.

There was widespread indignation across the nation after the TTD was forced to pay a penalty of Rs.3 crore imposed by the union Ministry of Home Affairs accusing the temple body of violating FCRA norms.

Initially, the Ministry of Home Affairs had levied a fine of Rs.10 crore on the TTD management. After a series of meetings between the FCRA officials and TTD authorities, the penalty was cut down to Rs.3 crore and the amount was paid by the temple management, according to reports.

Interestingly, the TTD management had filed an application on July 12, 2019 seeking renewal of registration under FCRA. Though the FCRA wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs had renewed the TTD licence, it said wanted the TTD management to furnish details to the Centre about the amounts of each foreign contribution received and the utilisation as well.

The TTD management has been contending that the details of donors making voluntary donations in the temple hundi were not maintained. The TTD management has been appealing for exemption in this regard since 2019 but there was no response from the Centre.

Also Read TTD to build 3rd ghat road, stairway to Tirumala